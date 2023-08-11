Buxton market is ‘booming’ after a bad start to the year which saw the market vehicle regularly attacked.

Buxton Market is booming say traders and and organisers. Pic Jason Chadwick

The list of sellers at Buxton Market is continuing to grow as businesses step away from traditional shop front selling and look instead at market trading.

This is great news for the market which was plagued by sabotage at the end of last year and beginning of this year when 18 tyres were slashed on the vehicles used to set up the market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tim Ball from the market said: “England’s highest market returned to Higher Buxton in March thanks to the support and generosity shown by local people and businesses.

“The community run market has recently welcomed some new traders to the regular as well as special markets.

“These include Alistair who is selling quality socks and underwear on both Tuesdays and Saturdays, and the wonderfully named Flippin ‘eck mobile pancake bar who are already booked in for the next special Food and Drink market on Saturday August, 19.”Francessca Littlewood from Cessca’s Cake Company is a regular face on the Tuesday market.

She said: “The market is doing really well.

“I went down the market route as it was cheaper than having the overheads of a shop.

Advertisement

“It also means you are not stuck in one area so you can move around and reach more customers.”

Advertisement

Francessca is based out of Matlock but says her job takes her all over Derbyshire.

She said: “I know a lot of traders who started their business on a market stall and have stayed there as it just works out better for them.

“I think it’s great to be out there in the community and meeting people

Advertisement

“Also being in Buxton is great because you have the regulars but also the tourist trade too which is great for business.”

The market also has a new leader with Dave Young now at the helm after Mick Hambleton retired.