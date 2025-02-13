Buxton man with 'brain-swelling' condition stranded in Bali hospital days after medical insurance expired - with £50,000 fundraiser to get him home
While visiting a friend in Bali, Andrew Court became ill.
He suffered a series of seizures and was rushed to the nearest hospital in Bali, where he was immediately sedated and intubated in the ICU, while doctors ran a battery of tests.
He has been diagnosed with viral encephalitis (which causes swelling/inflammation in the brain) and pneumonia, both of which he is currently being treated for.
His illness came just days after Andrew’s existing medical insurance expired and prior to him obtaining his new medical insurance.
Now Andrew’s family are fundraising £50,000 to help not only cover his medical expenses which are around $1,000 a day but also the cost of travel so they can be with him during his time of need.
Family member Stewart Court set up the fundraiser which currently stands at £33,723.
He said: “Thank you to those friends old and new, strangers and family alike who have so generously supported us.
“We’ve been truly humbled by your kind messages, well wishes and overwhelmingly generous donations.
“We’ll never be able to thank you enough.”
Andrew was admitted to ICU on January 21 and was there for almost three weeks.
Stewart has shared an update on GoFundMe which says: “Some days are harder than others.
“Throughout that time he’s had difficulty recognizing us, trouble stringing together coherent words and sentences, struggling with hallucinations, issues with short-term memory.
“All of these symptoms are likely due to the viral encephalitis.”
Stewart said: “We’re still waiting for a consultation with the neurologist to thoroughly review the scans which may provide additional insight and assist with tailoring the treatment plan going forward.”
Doctors attempted to slowly reduce Andrew’s anti-seizure and anti-inflammation drugs but unfortunately, it resulted in additional seizures so they have restored his medication to original doses.
Stewart added: “Day by day, he continues to get better.
“We'll get him back to his joyful self - it will just take longer than we expected so we have to remind ourselves to patient.”
To support Andrew’s fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/help-andrew-get-home-from-hospital