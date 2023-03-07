Buxton International Festival has been named as one of the top 50 places to see music worldwide this year. Pic Jason Chadwick

Buxton International Festival (BIF) was chosen by The Times newspaper in its round-up of the best places to experience live music in 2023.

BIF’s line-up was described as “tip-top”, with opera at its heart as well as jazz, concerts, literary events and a new musical set tonumbers by Ivor Novello.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Festival chief executive Michael Williams said: “Being in this top 50 demonstrates the strength and depth of BIF’s reach

“We are bringing a selection of the best global talent while attracting visitors from around the world to our wonderful town and its tourism economy.”