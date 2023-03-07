Buxton International Festival bags top 50 live music spot alongside Glastonbury
Buxton has been put on the map as one of the top 50 venues for music worldwide featuring alongside Glastonbury and events in Spain, France and the USA.
Buxton International Festival (BIF) was chosen by The Times newspaper in its round-up of the best places to experience live music in 2023.
BIF’s line-up was described as “tip-top”, with opera at its heart as well as jazz, concerts, literary events and a new musical set tonumbers by Ivor Novello.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Festival chief executive Michael Williams said: “Being in this top 50 demonstrates the strength and depth of BIF’s reach
“We are bringing a selection of the best global talent while attracting visitors from around the world to our wonderful town and its tourism economy.”
The Buxton International Festival was chosen alongside Glastonbury, Womad and events in Spain, France and the USA.Legendary artists such as R and B star Geno Washington, jazz master Wynton Marsalis and classical maestros including Nicola Benedetti complete the wide spectrum of musical styles.Economics, politics and the issues of the day are also on BIF’s books programme, with famous names such as Alastair Campbell, BBC foreign correspondent Jeremy Bowen, Guardian grande dame Polly Toynbee, playwright Sir David Hare, Tory peer Lord Finkelstein, ex-MP Chris Mullin who exposed the injustice of the Birmingham Six’s convictions and Dame Kate Bingham, widely credited with the success of the Covid vaccine.The festival runs from Thursday July, 6 to Sunday July, 23. For more information and the full line up visit buxtonfestival.co.uk