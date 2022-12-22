Buxton Infant School pupils sing at retirement village
A Buxton school choir has brought the Christmas spirit to a retirement community in Buxton.
The choir from the town’s Buxton Infant School, sang a selection of carols and festive favourites for homeowners at Devonshire Place Retirement Living Plus development by McCarthy Stone, on the former Nestle bottling site.
Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone North, commented: “At McCarthy Stone, we are always seeking to foster links with the local community, especially at Christmas, and it was fantastic to see the children from Buxton Infant School giving their renditions of Yuletide tunes.
“Their performance was greatly enjoyed by everyone at Devonshire Place, and their guests, bringing an early sprinkling of Yuletide spirit to the community.”
Ellie Bailey, Year 2 teacher at Buxton Infant School added: “The children worked incredibly hard to be ready for their big performance and really enjoyed singing.
"Hopefully it is something we can repeat next year.”