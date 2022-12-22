The choir from the town’s Buxton Infant School, sang a selection of carols and festive favourites for homeowners at Devonshire Place Retirement Living Plus development by McCarthy Stone, on the former Nestle bottling site.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone North, commented: “At McCarthy Stone, we are always seeking to foster links with the local community, especially at Christmas, and it was fantastic to see the children from Buxton Infant School giving their renditions of Yuletide tunes.

“Their performance was greatly enjoyed by everyone at Devonshire Place, and their guests, bringing an early sprinkling of Yuletide spirit to the community.”

The choir from Buxton Infants School entertain home owners at the new retirement complex in Buxton, Devonshire Place.

Ellie Bailey, Year 2 teacher at Buxton Infant School added: “The children worked incredibly hard to be ready for their big performance and really enjoyed singing.