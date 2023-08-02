Unveiling of the new plaque in the Pavilion Gardens to commemorate 100 years of Buxton Local History Society. Pic submitted

The Buxton Local History Society was founded in 1922 and last year marked 100 years of the group by planting a tree; now they have further marked the event by unveiling a plaque by their tree.

Trevor Gilman, chair of the group said: “We’ve come so far in 100 years, back when the group was formed numbers were capped at 35 and it was a gentlemen’s club where everyone wore dinner suits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That only relaxed in the last 20 years or so but we are still going strong and I think that is a reflection on how wonderful Buxton is.

“For some towns they may only have one historical claim to fame, but there has been a settlement where Buxton is now since 5,400 BC making this one of the oldest known communities in the country so we have a lot of history to explore.”Trevor says the group discusses everything from Roman invasions through to Mary Queen of Scots, the Georgian era the industrial revolution to.

He said: “We went on a trip to Letchworth in the south which is the country’s first garden city.

“The architects Barry Parker and Raymond Unwin both from Buxton designedteh city and when you go there the town’s unique selling point is it is the first garden city but here in Buxton because we have so much history it’s rarely mentioned.”The Buxton group used to be called the Buxton Archaeological, Local and Natural History Society and many members were involved in the excavations at Poole’s Cavern and other digs in the area but now just focus on local history rather than natural history.

Advertisement

The unveiling ceremony took place at the end of July and the deputy mayor unveiled the plaque to members of the group.

Trevor said: “I think it is important we acknowledge how far we have come and celebrate the milestone.”In the coming months the group, which meets at Trinity Church Hall, Hardwick Mount, on the third Wednesday of the month, will be having talks on Buxton pubs, railways which were originally planned as canals.