Now in its third year the charitable day of exercise at CrossFit on Leek Road saw teams of between three and six people attempting to see how many metres they could collectively accrue on a stationary bike, ski and rowing machine, one of each machine per team.

CrossFit Coach Mily Dart said: ‘To be able to host this event again, this time to raise money for such an invaluable local charity so close to so many people’s hearts, has been incredibly important to our members and community.“It’s been a great opportunity to reach out to some of the other amazing local fitness facilities in the area to come and join us.

“Buxton and the wider Peak District is hugely fortunate to be home to some great gyms and training facilities, as well as our own.

Gyms and fitness friends came together for a fundraiser at CrossFit in Buxton to raise money for Blythe House. Photo submitted

“We are after all working towards the same shared goal of making the Peak District a fitter, happier, healthier place.

“It has been great to be able to invite these other gyms and their members to join us, in not only having some fun fitness, cake and camaraderie but also an opportunity to meet collaboratively through our shared goal of fitness to do something worthwhile and fantastic’.”Other fitness providers that entered teams and attended on the day to support the charity were Eley Fitness Bakewell, Fit Factory Chapel, Tom Forsyth Personal Training, Fit Factory Glossop and the Worx Gym at Breedon.

The overall distances from teams on all three machines then added together to create a final team score.

The winning team, ‘Team Breedong’ were announced as the champions and the Peak Districts fittest team.

People rowed, biked and skied in teams to see who had travelled the furthest distance. Photo submitted

Collectively all teams which took part covered a distance of nearly 1 million metres in the four one hour sessions.

Mily added: “We fully intend on hosting the event again next year, and we’re hoping to come back even bigger and better with the chance for more teams to get involved.

“Huge thank you to everyone that supported the event, members, and non-members, and for all the incredible prize donations.”