Buxton guest house makes it to Good Hotel Guide for seventh year
The review of the Roseleigh Guest on Broad Walk by the Good Hotel Guides states the guest house is ‘excellent’ and ‘the owners cannot do enough for you’ and the ‘lovely lake views, is a great choice’.
The bedrooms vary in size but are similar in style, with a feeling of solid, good, reliable quality says the guide.
The duo behind the award winning accommodation are Gerard and Maggi Heelan.
Gerard said: “I feel so proud.
“To be in the guide you can’t nominate yourself it’s all done off reviews and representatives from the guide visit unannounced throughout the year.
“So to have made it into the guide once was wonderful but to for the seventh year shows the level of commitment and consistently good service we offer to everyone.”
The couple met while travelling and had a long distance relationship before moving to London in 1994.
In 1998 they bought the Roseleigh and have been here ever since.
Gerard said: “We love what we do but it’s not just us, we have a great team working with us.
“We have staff who have been with us for nine years and another for 17.
“They wouldn’t stay if it wasn’t a good place.
“I think having the same staff, the same familiar faces every year help us to have consistently good service.”
The Roseleigh was built in 1871 and has had only four other owners.
In the guide one reviewer complimented the ‘lovely’ breakfasts saying they were offered ‘grapefruit segments, pear halves or prunes, croissants, porridge, cheeses, a full English or vegetarian, free-range eggs with smoked salmon’.
Gerard said: “Whether it’s cooking up a great breakfast or offering advice on where to go we like to make sure guests really do have the best time when they stay with us.
“Looking ahead to next year we are already filling up with bookings for the Buxton International Festival and the Gilbert and Sullivan Festival so it’s full steam for another busy year.”