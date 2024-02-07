Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was announced on Monday February, 5 that King Charles is being treated for prostate cancer.

Dr Tom Miller from Buxton Medical Practice said: “It’s important to highlight that not everyone with prostate problems has prostate cancer; some people may just be suffering from an enlarged prostate.”

The prostate is a small gland about the size of a walnut located in the pelvis between the penis and bladder.

A Buxton GP has spoken about prostate cancer and what symptoms men should be looking out for following King Charles III's diagnosis (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The older a person gets the bigger the prostate gets and problems with the prostate tend to impact men aged over 55.

Symptoms of an enlarged prostate include an urgency to urinate, going to the toilet more frequently but also having a poor stream.

Dr Tom said: “For those with prostate symptoms make a doctor's appointment and we can discuss things and this may be followed by a rectal examination to examine the prostate.

“When we do this we are feeling for any nobbly bits, but even if there are it doesn’t mean cancer it can just mean calcification of the prostate.

“There are some controversies regarding prostate cancer.

“The prostate-specific antigen test is unreliable and can show false positives and false negatives as well.

“For people with concerns an MRI then a biopsy seems to be the way forward.

“Screening as you would for cervical cancer is also controversial as the results may show a tumour but the patient has not presented any symptoms or may not shorten life.

“This can lead to unnecessary worry and quite invasive operations.

“However, for some people with prostate cancer a ‘watch and wait’ approach seems to work best.

“This means we as doctors and medical professional have to look at the tumour and whether acting wil improve a person’s quality of life.

“Of course there are treatments available including hormone treatments and radiotherapy.”Dr Tom says if people have been given a cancer diagnosis there are some great support networks including prostatecancer.org.uk and cancerresearch.org.uk as well as contacting your GP.