Buxton golf competition is a swinging success for Blythe House Hospice

Driving rain and freezing winds failed to put off hardy Buxton golfers from raising nearly £5,000 for charity.

Players came from across the High Peak and beyond took part in a golf day at Buxton and High Peak Golf Club on June 7, which was hosted by Blythe House Hospicecare.

And the £4,712 which was raised will pay for 31 nights of home care for local patients at the end of their life, enabling them to stay in their comforting surroundings, with their loved ones close by.

Becca Gregory, events coordinator at Blythe House, said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to all of the local companies that sponsored golf tees, donated prizes and gave bottles for the tombola.

"Special thanks also go to Buxton and High Peak Golf Club and its members who put so much time into making the day a success, and of course the players themselves.

"The weather was atrocious but that didn’t stop the resilient bunch enjoying their day, while helping to raise a brilliant amount of money for patients with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses in the High Peak and beyond."