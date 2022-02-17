Buxton girl donates hair and raises thousands of pounds for Little Princess Trust cancer charity

Jasmine Hall, 12, had her first proper haircut in almost ten years on Friday, February 11, and packaged it up to send off to the Little Princess Trust.

Mum Debbie Hall said: “She’s been growing it since she was about three years old. She always wanted long princess hair, but after learning about a friend of hers who donated their hair, Jasmine decided she wanted to do some good with it too.

“Fortunately, no one she knows has been affected by cancer but she watches Operation Ouch! on CBBC with her sister Maisie, and so they’ve learned about children undergoing treatment.”

Jasmine Hall, before and after her cut.

It costs the Little Princess Trust around £550 to create each wig, so Jasmine also set out to raise that amount, but the generosity of friends and family kept growing and growing.

Debbie said: “We’ve had to move the target a few times. We’ve been overwhelmed by people’s kindness and thank everyone who has donated especially her uncle, Tim Pattison, who shared the story with his business contacts.

“We went out to dinner at St Moritz on Friday, and there was a very kind waiter who helped Jasmine hit £1,800. The target is now at £2,000 which I think we’ll reach when everything is collected in.

“I’m immensely proud of her, she’s so kind and thoughtful, and to raise this much money in two weeks is phenomenal.”

Jasmine, who attends Buxton Community School, had to grow her hair especially long to be able to donate the necessary length while leaving enough for her to tie back during football games for Buxton Juniors.

Her new style was created by stylist Eleanor Hutchinson, from the mobile service Hair by Eleanor Jasmine, who also managed to allay any worries Jasmine had about her new look.

Debbie said: “It was a mix of excitement and nerves, then relief, but she was thrilled to bits afterwards and loves her new hairstyle – but I think she’ll grow it again to make another donation.”

To add to Jasmine’s fundraising total, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jasmine-hall2.