Open Gardens coordinator Jo Holdway in her own garden. Pic Jason Chadwick

This year there are more than 30 homes are taking part in the scheme which was set up by David and Jo Holdway back in 2016.

Since then the scheme has grown and Jo said: “The Buxton Garden Trail offers a unique opportunity to view the private gardens of some of Buxton’s finest gardeners. You can expect to see a wide variety of gardens ranging in shape, size, scope and design.”Those wanting to see the gardens can purchase a ticket and map from Buxton’s Visitor Centre, Poole’s Cavern and The Green Man Gallery.

Tickets are £5 and last for the whole weekend, both Saturday June, 24 and Sunday, 25 and children are free.

Jo said: “In 2023 we have more than 30 homes participating across Buxton in aid of Francis House Children's Hospice, Reuben's Retreat Children's Hospice and Funny Wonders, a community art group in Buxton.”

There is no set route to follow and those visiting can see the gardens in any order they like Jo said some of the most popular gardens recieied hundreds of visitors last year.

Individual homes may have refreshments and plants on sale and all gardens will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

