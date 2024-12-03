Buxton Friends of Ukraine founder steps down after almost three years

One of the founding members of the Buxton Friends of Ukraine has stepped down after almost three years of bringing the Buxton and Ukrainian community together

Bernadette Doley, who was instrumental in creating a safe space for Ukrainian refugees in the High Peak, has handed over the reins of the project to the Ukrainian community.

She said: “I’ve had a hip operation so I can’t do what I want to do for the group so the time felt right to take a back seat.

“But this group isn’t about me, the intention was to always create a community for the Ukrainian people and I had always wanted it to eventually be run by them so I’m really pleased we have five people who will be taking over the running of the friends group.”

BFU trip 2023.

Buxton Friends of Ukraine was set up in response to the humanitarian crisis and war against Russia which broke out in February 2022.

The community group has welcomed around 150 refugees from across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales and provided get togethers, financial advice as well as education and employment support.

Bernadette said: “The people who have opened their homes to a stranger from a different country who doesn’t speak the same language are the real heroes here, not me.

“It’s a big thing to welcome someone in from the throws of war and offer them safety and security and I thank everyone who has done such a wonderful thing.”

The new committee at the AGM.

Speaking about the current situation in the Ukraine, Bernadette said: “There is a lot of fear in the world more so now Trump has been re-elected and people don’t know what to expect.

“I tend to avoid asking people specifics as I know it is upsetting for those trying to carve a new life out while loved ones are still over there but I know people are very worried.

“I have really enjoyed seeing this group grow and flourish and it has been good to know we are doing our bit to stop Putin as well by keeping people safe and I’m really keen to see how the Buxton Friends of Ukraine continues with different people at the helm.”