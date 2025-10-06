Buxton friend of legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird says he was ‘humble down to earth man’

Dickie Bird umpired the snowed off cricket match in Buxton 50 years ago and returned to the town for the anniversary celebrations before his death - now his friend from Buxton has spoken out about the kind man he was.

Roy Pickles BEM has known Dickie Bird for three decades and was a close friend of the cricketing legend.

Dickie’s death at the end of September has not only rocked the cricket world but also those who knew him.

Roy said: “He was a lovely man, so humble, so down to earth and he never forgot his roots.

A tribute to Dickie Bird cricket umpire seen at Buxton Cricket Club for the 50th anniversary of the snowed off cricket match. Photo Jonathan (Bill) Oddy from Buxton Cricket Club

“He was very approachable and had time for anyone who wanted to talk to him.”

Roy used to drive another friend to Barnsley Football Club for matches and over time became a well known face in Barnsley as well as here in the High Peak.

Roy said: “I got to know Dickie and he was much more at home in the stands of Barnsley FC than up in the director’s box and we became friends.”

Roy even represented Dickie Bird at the funeral of Lady Mason as he had another engagement to attend and sent Roy in his place.

Dickie was part of the cricket match between Derbyshire and Lancashire which was called off because of snow - in June.

To mark the anniversary of the unusual event Buxton Cricket Club organised a celebration event of which Dickie was the headline guest.

Roy said: “I went in the chauffeured driver car from Buxton to Barnsley to pick him up and then came back to Buxton with him.

“He lived alone and he was in his 90s and it was so good for him to be with the cricket fraternity.

“You could see him blossom before your eyes and he looked younger and happier and full of life.

“It was great to know that he got to be with his cricket family one last time and I know coming down to Buxton made him happy.”

Roy said the news of Dickie’s death shocked him.

He added: “I know he was old but he wasn’t ill so it was still a bit of a shock and when a friend rang me I couldn’t think straight all day and kept thinking of him.”