A football referee who officiates in the Hope Valley league is turning 80 and says he loves what he does and it keeps his mind and body going.

Kevin O’Neil started refereeing in the late 1960s and 60 years and one new heart valve later he is still going.

On Tuesday, September 12 he turns 80 and will have just done the first match of the season.

He said: “I’ve never been bothered about my age but 79 seems much younger than 80.

Kevin O'Neil has been reffing for 60 years, he's about to turn 80 and has signed on for this season. Photo Jason Chadwick

“But age is just a number though and I’m still healthy and still doing what I love so it can’t be that bad.”

Born in Hazel Grove Kevin got into refereeing because he was not that good at football but enjoyed the game.

He was a referee first for Cheshire and Stockport teams then he moved to Disley and had a shop.

He later moved to Buxton where he has been since 1994.

Kevin O'Neil has been reffing for 60 years, he's about to turn 80 and has signed on for this season. Photo Jason Chadwick

His first match for High Peak teams which was played behind the Blazing Rag pub.

He has been with the Hope Valley league since then and says the secretary there is a real diamond.

“They all are over there, everyone with the club has been so good to me over the years.”

In 2010 Kevin had heart surgery and was fitted with a new heart valve.

Kevin O'Neil has been reffing for 60 years, he's about to turn 80 and has signed on for another season. Photo Jason Chadwick

“I could have given up then,” he said. “The doctors said I was a bleeder and I stayed in intensive care after my operation.

“I asked if I had to give up reffing because I didn’t want to but was told I could keep my hand in.

“You have to keep going, you can’t stop because that’s when the danger starts and then you get old.”

Since his operation Kevin has had regular check ups and greets his surgeon with a hug everytime.

Kevin O'Neil still regularly runs a few laps of the pitch to keep his fitness up. Photo Jason Chadwick

“He’s the man who kept me here and kept me alive, without him there wouldn’t be a Kevin so I’m so grateful to him and all the wonderful NHS staff who work so hard to help others.”

Kevin and his wife Patricia have children and grandchildren and he says when he is not playing football it is his family who keep him young at heart as well.

To keep his fitness up Kevin can be seen running laps around the pitches on his days off.

“These young ones you have to be able to keep up with them.

“Being a referee is very gratifying but also very misleading.

“On a Sunday I’m running up and down like I’m still in my 30s but then I remember that 30 is a distant memory now.”

In his years Kevin has been the watchful eye over thousands of matches and is now seeing the children and grandchildren of his first players come through the ranks.

“I give them what for, I won’t have any messing about on my pitch.

“I love the game I really do but there does seem to be a bit too much falling over for my liking.

“And when they start moaning I remind them I’ve reffed their dads and they weren’t bellyachers like they are being.

“That soon shuts them up and they get up and start playing again properly.

“You have to be able to have the banter with the players.”

Kevin thinks he is a fair referee and only gave out five yellow cards last season.

“I think over the years I’ve become respected in what I do and they know I won’t go dishing out cards for the sake of it and they do listen to me.”

Looking at how the world of football has changed Kevin says he is pleased to see the England Lionesses do so well at the World Cup.

“Back when I was reffing in Cheshire I was the first person to bring in women to be liners.

“It was unheard of back then but I pushed for them to have a place and it’s nice to see how far the acceptance of women in football has come.

“Would it have been nice to win the World Cup - of course but second best in the world is still something to be celebrated and we should be proud of those women who represented their country and did so well.

On Wednesday afternoons Kevin used to ref the women’s football team from the University of Derby.

“Oh they were a great bunch.

“They had fire in their bellies and a real passion for the game and they could swear too!

“Now I’m not one of these refs who will card anyone who swears. I understand they aren’t swearing at me, just full of emotion so I don’t take it personally with them or with the Sunday league players.

“Last season someone did think I was 100 but I’m not that old yet.”

Kevin says he only recently realised he is actually getting old.

“My brother has died, The Queen has died and I remember her coronation and people around me are passing away and I realise I may not be here forever.

“But for as long as I’m able to referee a match you better believe it that I will be there come rain or shine.

“It gives me a purpose and it gives me a passion and I love being part of that football community.