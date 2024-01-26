Buxton foodbank user given a three month ban after staff said she became 'abusive and aggressive' towards volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zink has made the difficult decision to ban a client – and bosses said this is only the second time they have ever had to do this.

On Tuesday January 23, Tracey Cockram visited Zink to access the foodbank.

She had not been referred by an organisation and was looking to make a self-referral.

Zink HQ has banned a foodbank user after they became aggressive and abusive to volunteers and staff says Paul Bohan pictured. Photo Jason Chadwick

Paul Bohan from the Clough Street organisation said: “Tracey attended Zink around 11am to demand some food.

“She was told the foodbank wasn’t open yet but would be at 1pm.

“She then became aggressive towards the receptionist and food bank coordinator.”

Paul explained the charity’s policy is to only allow one self-referral before referrals have to come through other agencies.

He said: “Tracey has self referred to Zink on many occasions over the last two years.

“She attends Zink when the foodbank is closed and demands specific food items.

“Every time she attended she was informed that she needs to get a referral.

“The vast majority of foodbanks have a referral process and most limit to three parcels of three days supply of food in a year.”

Zink provides seven days supply and has no limit on the number of parcels a family can receive so long as they are taking action to resolve the presenting issue.

Paul said: “Some foodbanks require evidence of income e.g. bank statements before issuing a parcel.

“The reason for this is that food and the costs of running the foodbank is met by the public and through grants.

“Each parcel contains around £45 worth of food and costs £20 in overheads.

“To receive something to the value of £65 from any other organisation like a bank, health services would have a level of assessment.

“Our donors and grants are given on the basis that there is a level of assessment of need.

“Referrers usually undertake this assessment and the reason for referral is recorded by Zink.”

Speaking about the incident Tracey claimed the workers were ‘rude and unwelcoming’.

She added: “They aren't understanding of need.

“A worker told me I was shouting which of course I wasn't, although my voice was strained.

“This is a service which is not fair and is not working.

“It suggests it offers self-referrals.

“I do not see any published rules for self-referrals which is unhelpful.”

She added: “To ring for a referral I have tried more than three times and have never been successful.

"Mine was the emergency situation of a mental health problem of a friend which alarmed myself and my children. The foodbank is aware of these circumstances and they have offered no understanding and no consideration.”

But Paul added: “As a result of Tracey’s abuse towards staff and volunteers we wrote to her the day after on Wednesday January, 24 banning her from Zink HQ for three months.

"If she needs a food parcel during that time, this can be collected by the referrer.

"This is our standard process when staff and volunteer safety and well being is threatened by a client.