Buxton five-year-old runs a mile to raise hundreds of pounds for family friend with breast cancer

Burbage Primary School pupil Freyja Brown, of Davenham Avenue, strode out in the pouring rain at Buxton Park on Friday, July 30, cheered on by friends and relatives and accompanied by a giant bunny rabbit.

Her fundraising total has already passed £1,100, which will go to her ‘aunty’ Emma Ellis in Chesterfield as she recovers from her latest round of chemotherapy.

Mum Gill Brown, a close friend of Emma’s, said: “Freyja knows that Emma is poorly and heard me and my husband talking all the difficulties she was going through.

“There are so many extra costs that mount up, and things which aren’t covered by the NHS. Emma was upset to have lost her hair. It’s like a nightmare and we all just want her better.

“Freyja went upstairs and came back with her little purse asking if it could help buy some new hair. I know I’m biased but she’s the most loving little girl you could ever come across. She always wants to help.”

While the contents of Freyja’s purse would not stretch too far, she was determined to do something and talked through some fundraising ideas with her mum and dad.

Gill said: “I’ve done sponsored runs in the past, including a Race for Life with Freyja in a pushchair, so she decided she was going to do one of her own.

Freyja Brown and Alex Simpson on the start line at Buxton Park.

“She’s a typical five-year-old who runs everywhere, but she’s never done anything like this. It was quite a big challenge, but she was out in the park practicing all the time.”

The story struck a chord with many wellwishers, including the family’s neighbour, Alex Simpson, who decided he was going to run with Freyja while wearing a bunny costume to help attract more donation.

Gill said: “He told us he was going to make as much of a fool of himself as possible.

“I’m so proud of Freyja, and she’s touched so many hearts and is so happy to raised so much – but I don’t think she realise just how amazing it is.”

Freyja preparing her customised racing gear.

To add to Freyja’s total, go to https://bit.ly/2ViCIw1.

