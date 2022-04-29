Buxton firefighters help rescue dog which fell from quarry edge

Benson, a two-year-old Rottweiler , was helped to safety after plunging from a quarry edge off Holt Road in Hackney, Matlock , on Wednesday.

Specialist rope rescue crews from Alfreton Community Fire Station and Buxton Fire Station were called to aid the animal, which had become stuck on a ledge halfway down the steep drop.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Thankfully the crews did an excellent job rescuing Benson who was no doubt a little shell shocked to have fallen down such a steep quarry, but thankfully he was not injured and didn't find his ordeal too woof!”