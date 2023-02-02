A planning application has been sent to High Peak Borough Council for an extension at first floor level and part ground floor to form a gym and changing room facilities.

Applicant and club chairman David Hopkins said: “Buxton Football Club has been in existence since 1877 and over the last five years a substantial improvement programme has been undertaken, with over £1m spent.”

Previously the facility was only used once a week for a few hours, and only accommodated a semi-professional first team, with no real community use.

The Silverlands, home of Buxton FC

In the last five years at Tarmac Silverlands there has been an installation of a new all-weather pitch, enabling the creation of a full-time education Academy in partnership with Buxton & Leek College and Derby University.

Around 500 children are now part of the club, playing in replica kits and call the stadium their home.

The club is on an upward trajectory with the first team progressing with realistic aspirations to reach the National Conference League and last season’s notable success included reaching the second round proper of the FA Cup with live coverage on BBC1 for the whole game.

Now the Bucks want a stadium to match their needs.

This plan follows a previously successful application which was granted in October and saw the club get the green light for a two storey extension with a new shop, canteen and supporters lounge.

David said: “In line with the ongoing development programme this proposal looks to replace the existing limited space afforded by the current portable-cabin housed gym with a purpose built fitness suite in-keeping with the standing and ambitions of the club.”

The colour of the windows and doors will be updated to match other proposed on-site developments and general updating of club’s facilities.

The new build will see the main gym hall over the lounge area and will include male and female showers and toilets as well as an office and stores.

