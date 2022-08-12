Buxton father and son celebrate huge medal haul at British Transplant Games

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Anne’s Primary pupil Rory Blair, aged eight, and dad Stuart competed on behalf of Manchester Children’s Hospital at the games in Leeds, July 28-31.

They were both eligible for the event as Rory received a kidney transplant from Stuart almost four years ago, having been born with a posterior urethral valves, a condition which causes organ damage by preventing urine from draining normally.

Mum Lisa, 40, said: “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, lots of highs and lots of lows. We first discovered the problem at my 20-week scan, then Rory started dialysis just after his fourth birthday.

Rory Blair coming home from the Transplant Games with a chest full of medals.

“When the question of the transplant came up, Stuart and I both got tested to see who was the best match – Stuart got a four out of five, I got a three. Since the transplant Rory still has to use a stoma and has regular injections and check-ups, but he’s coped really well. He’s a very confident, outgoing boy.”

It was the second time Rory has competed at the games, which are usually an annual event but returned this year for the first time since Covid struck.

Facing off against competitors from hospitals all of the UK in the six to eight age group, he took silver in the obstacle race, and gold in the long jump, ball throw, cup stacking and 50-metre sprint.

There were also medals for participation in the the tug-of-war and football – with Rory showing off all the skills he has picked up playing with Buxton Juniors.

Stuart and Rory Blair with their medal haul from the Transplant Games

While Rory was battling it out in the children’s competitions, Stuart topped the podium in the adult’s ball throw and badminton doubles.

Lisa said: “The 50 metre sprint was the one Rory really wanted. He’s been out practicing on the track near Brown Edge Road. He was over the moon to do so well.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster and it’s really good for him to participate with children who have gone through the same things. He’s already looking forward to competing next year.”

The Manchester team was sponsored by the charity Kidneys For Life. To learn more about its work and how to support it, go to kidneysforlife.org.