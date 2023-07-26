News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Buxton family business expands with new fish counter

A family fishmongers in Buxton, which has been going for more than 100 years, is expanding its services and will be launching a new fish counter next week.
By Lucy Ball
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:48 BST

R G Morris & Son Ltd has created a new space where people can purchase their fresh fish four days a week. From Tuesday August, 1 the new fish counter will open at Bradshaw’s Yard Buxton and then be open Tuesdays to Fridays 9am to 2pm.

Will Morris said: “I’m very excited. The fact a business is still able to expand and grow says a lot about our customers and the relationships we have built over the years.”

The family firm has long been keeping the people of Buxton supplied with fresh fish. Will said: “My nan and grandad used to have a shop on the Market Place many years ago. Since then we branched out to cater for restaurants and hotels as well as doing our fish deliveries.

The team at R G Morris & Son Ltd are opening a new fish counter next week. Pic submittedThe team at R G Morris & Son Ltd are opening a new fish counter next week. Pic submitted
The team at R G Morris & Son Ltd are opening a new fish counter next week. Pic submitted
Most Popular

“We kept the retail going through covid with our online sales and business is doing really well. The time seems right to take on the new venture and have a place where people can come and buy their fish rather than waiting for us to do the rounds.”

The fish counter will be championing local produce and the company will be stocking beer from Buxton Brewery and cheese from Bradbury’s.

Will added: “The support we have had on social media about the new counter has been amazing and we would love for everyone to come down and join us on opening day for free tea, coffee and bubbles and there will also be a raffle as well.”

Related topics:Buxton