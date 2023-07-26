R G Morris & Son Ltd has created a new space where people can purchase their fresh fish four days a week. From Tuesday August, 1 the new fish counter will open at Bradshaw’s Yard Buxton and then be open Tuesdays to Fridays 9am to 2pm.

Will Morris said: “I’m very excited. The fact a business is still able to expand and grow says a lot about our customers and the relationships we have built over the years.”

The family firm has long been keeping the people of Buxton supplied with fresh fish. Will said: “My nan and grandad used to have a shop on the Market Place many years ago. Since then we branched out to cater for restaurants and hotels as well as doing our fish deliveries.

“We kept the retail going through covid with our online sales and business is doing really well. The time seems right to take on the new venture and have a place where people can come and buy their fish rather than waiting for us to do the rounds.”

The fish counter will be championing local produce and the company will be stocking beer from Buxton Brewery and cheese from Bradbury’s.