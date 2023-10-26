News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Buxton drag queen appearing on Drag Race UK has almost doubled her follows in a month

A Buxton based drag queen has seen her follower numbers almost double and become the contestant with the biggest increase on social media since appearing on the hit BBC Drag Race UK.
By Lucy Ball
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST
Kate Butch, drag queen from Buxton, has seen her follower numbers grow by 96 per cent since appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Photo BBCKate Butch, drag queen from Buxton, has seen her follower numbers grow by 96 per cent since appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Photo BBC
Kate Butch, drag queen from Buxton, has seen her follower numbers grow by 96 per cent since appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Photo BBC

Kate Butch burst onto our screens at the end of September for season 5 of RuPauls Drag Race UK.

Research by the experts at Spin Genie UK analysed Instagram follower numbers for each of the 2023 queens and calculated their estimated earnings per post, to reveal the most popular and highest potential earning contestants, as well as the contestants whose social followings are increasing the fastest.

Since then her social media following has exploded going from 10,000 followers to 19,600 in just under a month.

Most Popular

Meaning Kate Butch has seen a 96 per cent increase in followers on Instagram and making her the contestant whose socials have increased the most.

The BBC Three reality competition series sees 10 queens from across the UK compete in a series of challenges before heading down the runway.

Each queen is trying to win over the judges which include RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton.

The two weakest queens of the week battle it out in a lip-sync battle to decide who should stay and who will be sashaying away.

As well as the final prize at the end of the series, which is normally a holiday to Hollywood, each week's winner receives a RuPeter Badge, a play on the iconic badge from everyone's favourite childhood series Blue Peter.

To keep up to date with everything Kate Butch is doing find her on instagram @thekatebutch

Related topics:BuxtonInstagramBBC Three