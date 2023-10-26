Buxton drag queen appearing on Drag Race UK has almost doubled her follows in a month
Kate Butch burst onto our screens at the end of September for season 5 of RuPauls Drag Race UK.
Research by the experts at Spin Genie UK analysed Instagram follower numbers for each of the 2023 queens and calculated their estimated earnings per post, to reveal the most popular and highest potential earning contestants, as well as the contestants whose social followings are increasing the fastest.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Since then her social media following has exploded going from 10,000 followers to 19,600 in just under a month.
Meaning Kate Butch has seen a 96 per cent increase in followers on Instagram and making her the contestant whose socials have increased the most.
The BBC Three reality competition series sees 10 queens from across the UK compete in a series of challenges before heading down the runway.
Each queen is trying to win over the judges which include RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton.
Advertisement
The two weakest queens of the week battle it out in a lip-sync battle to decide who should stay and who will be sashaying away.
Advertisement
As well as the final prize at the end of the series, which is normally a holiday to Hollywood, each week's winner receives a RuPeter Badge, a play on the iconic badge from everyone's favourite childhood series Blue Peter.
To keep up to date with everything Kate Butch is doing find her on instagram @thekatebutch