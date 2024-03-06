Buxton daughter's sponsored walk for Ashgate Hopsice in memory of her mum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dawn Clemson lost her father in law and mother, Gwen, to cancer and on March 17 she and a friend will be doing the HIgh Peak Trail to raise funds for Ashgate Hospice.

Dawn said: “As a family we have had a rough couple of years, we lost my father in law in September 2022 and my mum in September 2023.

“And throughout it all the wonderful hospice nurses at Blythe House and Ashgate were amazing.”

Dawn Clemson and Emma Lomax will be taking on the High Peak Trail in memory of Dawn's mum. Photo Jason Chadwick

Dawn has chosen to do a sponsored walk for Ashgate Hospice as they cared for her mum during her final moments.

She said: “They weren’t like a district nurse whizzing in, giving medication and then leaving again. They had the time and stayed with her and painted her nails and did her hair so she felt more like herself again.

“They were also there for the family members and allowed us a chance to rest and they sat with her at night.”

She did a fundraiser for the hospice last year when her mum was ill. Now she wants to do another one in her memory.

Dawn Clemson and Emma Lomax are raising money for Ashgate Hospice who cared for Dawn's mum, Gwen. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Those nurses were there for mum and the family at any time of the day or night, they do wonderful work and really do make the final days and weeks much less scary.

“Their support to us as a family was invaluable they liaise with doctors and championed mum and her best interests.”

Dawn, from Buxton, and her friend Emma have so far raised £550 to support the hospice.

“I know that everyone is feeling the pinch at the minute with prices going up, and I know I was asking for sponsorship last year as well but if there is anything I can do to support those wonderful nurses and other families who will be going through what we went through then i will do it.”

Dawn's late mum, Gwen. Photo Jason Chadwick.