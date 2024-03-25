Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday March, 30 Chloe Forsythe will be walking 20 miles for Blood Cancer UK.

The 23-year-old said: “Last year, my dad was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin Lymphoma - a type of blood cancer.

“It’s not a common cancer and one I hadn’t really heard of so I wanted to do something to not only raise money but also awareness too.”

Chloe Forsythe and Dad Neil. Photo Jason Chadwick

Chloe said her dad, Neil aged 63, is a very discreet man and would never tell people he was suffering or feeling any pain but she says it has been a rough year for him.

She said: “He will be doing the walk me. 20 miles is a challenge for anyone to do in a day but for a man with cancer it will be a huge task.

“It was important for me to do this to show him that I’m with him every step of the way during his cancer journey.”

Last year Chloe raised £1,235 for Macmillan Cancer in memory of her her auntie.

She said: “First my auntie was diagnosed and she received wonderful care in her final days then my dad started feeling unwell.

“He had tests and was on the way to the hospital to get his results when he was in a car accident.

“There has been so much for him to take in but he has always kept a smile on his face and I’m so proud of him.”

She said if people are feeling unwell they should make a doctors appointment.

Neil then had tests on his prostate, lymph nodes and groin before the news came back.

Chloe and Neil will be walking 20 miles at the weekend to raise money for Blood Cancer UK.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We're a community dedicated to beating blood cancer. We fund research and support those affected. Since 1960, we've invested over £500 million in blood cancer research, transforming treatments and saving lives. The day we beat blood cancer is now in sight and our researchers are determined to finish the job.”