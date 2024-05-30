Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Buxton woman will be taking on a mammoth 100km challenge through the Oxfordshire countryside to raise funds for the charity which supports her dad with Parkinson’s.

Georgina Powell has already completed several 50km and 50 mile races and is now preparing for her first 100km.

The 53-year-old who works at Buxton Medical Practice said: “Four years ago I did my first ultra marathon - which is anything longer than the tradition 26.2miles or 42km - and vowed I would never do another one. The following year I did another four.”

Georgina has been running 50km races for some time now but wanted to push herself and raise even more money for Parkinson’s UK.

She said: “My dad was diagnosed 17 years ago and he has a support nurse and specialist equipment and physio and the care and help he has had over the years from Parkinson’s UK has been brilliant.

“He still lives at home with his dog and goes on holiday but that is largely thanks to the help he has received over the years, so this is my way of giving back and raising funds to help other families.”

In July Georgina will be running the oldest path in Britain along the Threshold Trail doing 50km on day one , camping for then night followed by another 50km the day after ending at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

She said: “Trail running is not like road running where people do a short distance and keep their heads down just wanting to beat their personal bests every time.

Georgina Powell running a 100km ultra marathon in july for Parkinsons UK. Photo Jason Chadwick

“I’ll be stopping to take pictures, enjoying the views, chatting with people at the checkpoints and making friends along the way. Ultra running is about the experience and I want to take it all in.”

She says she has fantastic support from her husband, family, work colleagues and from her running group, as well as the wider running community via social media.

“Many of my longer runs are done alone, sometimes in horrible weather conditions, which is good mental training.”

Georgina added: “I know times are hard for many at the moment but if anyone can and would like to sponsor me it would mean a lot to me.”