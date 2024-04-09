Buxton daughter and dad’s sponsored walk for blood cancer raises £1,500

Neil Forsythe, 63, was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin Lymphoma - a type of blood cancer - last year. Showing her support for her dad, Chloe Forsythe, decided to complete the Walk Of Light at the end of March.

The 23-year-old said: “We walked six hours, 21 miles, and we raised £1,545. Thank everyone who has donated to me and my dad and for the messages of support.”

The fundraiser took them along the Monsal Trail and they walked more than 40,000 steps in the six hours.

A spokesperson for the Blood Cancer charity gave their thanks to Chloe for her fundraising and added: “Since 1960, we've invested over £500 million in blood cancer research, transforming treatments and saving lives. The day we beat blood cancer is now in sight and our researchers are determined to finish the job.”

Donations can still be made via walkoflight.bloodcancer.org.uk/fundraising/chloes-fundraising-for-blood-cancer

1 . Fundraiser Chloe and Neil on the Monsal Trail Photo submitted Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Fundraiser Best foot forward for blood cancer walk. Photo submitted Photo: submit Photo Sales