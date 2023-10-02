News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Buxton dad and 10-year-old daughter double act raise £7,000 for the Christie Hospital

A Buxton dad who was treated at The Christie for skin cancer went on a fundraising mission for the hospital and his 10-year-old daughter has also raised funds as a thank you and together they have raised more than £7,000.
By Lucy Ball
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:33 BST
Lily and Matt Heywood. Photo Christie HospitalLily and Matt Heywood. Photo Christie Hospital
Lily and Matt Heywood. Photo Christie Hospital

Matt Heywood underwent major surgery to prevent further spread of melanoma, followed by 12 months of treatment for skin cancer, which had spread to his lymph nodes.

He also bravely volunteered for a clinical trial aimed at advancing early melanoma detection, through blood tests.

Once he’d been given the ‘all clear’, Matt - a kitchen designer - was inspired to give back to the hospital that had treated him, so he set himself the huge task of raising money for The Christie Charity by completing the Spanish Three Peaks – a trek through three of Spain’s highest peaks in the Sierra Nevada National Park.

Most Popular

He also did a half marathon with his 10-year-old daughter Lily which kickstarted her own fundraising journey.

She followed in her dads footsteps and decided to do The Christie Challenge’ and complete six different fundraising activities over the year with each activity raising at least £60.

Each time a fundraising activity is completed fundraisers receive a medal to mark the achievement.

And when all six fundraising challenges have been completed, all six medals fit together like a jigsaw to make the famous rainbow Christie embrace.

She set her own fundraising targets of completing 60 miles of running which was 540 laps of her playground, 60-miles biking, swimming 60 lengths, hiking 60 miles and climbing Mount Snowdon at 3,560ft.

She has now finished her final challenge last week which saw her run 5km around Media City in Manchester.

Matt said: “Her grit and determination has brought me to tears. Her school, St Anne’s Primary in Buxton donated £100 as they were so blown away by Lily’s positive attitude and stamina.”

Josh Hughff from The Christie Charity added: “Lily is an absolute star. We are so impressed with the fundraising challenges she has set herself.

“Her determination and commitment to support The Christie Charity is amazing.

“Lily has a tenacity and determination way beyond her years. We couldn’t be more thankful for the support from Lily and her dad Matt.”

To donate to Lily and Matt’s fundraiser visit justgiving.com/fundraising/matthew-heywood4

Related topics:BuxtonSpain