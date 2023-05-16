Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust has been awarded £241,000 from National Lottery Funding. Pic submitted

The money has been awarded to the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust for a new two-year project which will see the trust provide a wide range of services while broadening its offer in events and education for residents and tourists.

Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Owen, said this money was ‘an investment in the future of the charity, as well as an appreciation of the excellent work undertaken since the reopening of The Crescent and The Pump Room’.

He said: “Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is immensely thankful to National Lottery players for supporting our charity at this crucial stage of our development.

“The trust has overcome significant obstacles in recovering from the pandemic and we are delighted The National Lottery Heritage Fund recognises our importance in the community as well as the ambition in our business plan.

“We look forward to implementing the project, improving our resilience, and developing our offer.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s support enables the trust to continue to preserve Buxton’s cultural heritage with improvements to the Grade-II listed Pump Room.

Sustainability is at the heart of the project, says Stephen and top of the list is ensuring spaces are energy-efficient to educate the community on how to safeguard their environment.

The grant, made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, will allow the trust to provide additional training for staff and volunteers which will help build on the charity’s ‘Accessibility Champion’ status.

The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust was incorporated in 2017 to promote the preservation and heritage of Buxton Crescent and Thermal Spa and its surroundings, as well as sharing the fascinating story of Buxton’s buildings and spa-related cultural heritage.

The trust operates Buxton’s Visitor Centre in The Pump Room as well as Buxton Crescent

Experience, Buxton’s newest visitor attraction set across nine rooms in The Crescent.

The trust also provides public access to The Assembly Rooms through a range of activities and events across the calendar.

