Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust launches schools design challenge
Schools across the High Peak have been invited to join in with the John Carr design challenge to help celebrate the 300th anniversary of Buxton’s most famous architect.
John Carr designed The Crescent and the Devonshire Dome back in the 1780s and to celebrate the great architect’s achievements and encourage future talent, the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is challenging local schoolchildren to get involved in a spot of redesign.
The Trust has teamed with nationwide architects Donald Insall Associates and Creative Heritage Consultants for the John Carr 300 Challenge.
Schools in Buxton have been invited to create lessons around Carr’s life - and encourage students to tackle a design project set for them by Donald Insalls’ architects.
The architects have created a drawing of The Crescent and Buxton Stables - with one important piece missing – the roof.
The iconic Devonshire Dome was added later to the Buxton Stables and therefore challengers are invited to design what an alternative may have looked like.
Stephen Owen, CEO of Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, said: “We want budding designers and architects of the future to let their imaginations run riot and create something exciting to go in its place. It could be strikingly modern, or influenced by architecture of the past; the choice is theirs.
“Our challenge celebrates the work of one of the North’s most respected sons and aims to encourage creativity and career aspirations in young people.”
Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust’s winners will see their designs go on show during the national Heritage Open Days festival in September and will be rewarded with prizes both for the individual and the participating schools.
Tony Barton, chairman of Donald Insall Associates, added: “We are specialist conservation architects and are proud to have worked on some of John Carr’s magnificent buildings.
“Wouldn’t it be marvellous if this project inspires only one young person to train as a conservation architect, who works with us in the future, especially on a John Carr building.”
There is still time for schools across the High Peak to sign up to the challenge.Email [email protected] to get involved.
