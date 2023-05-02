Redesign the Devonshire Dome roof with new school's architect challenge. Pic Jason Chadwick

John Carr designed The Crescent and the Devonshire Dome back in the 1780s and to celebrate the great architect’s achievements and encourage future talent, the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is challenging local schoolchildren to get involved in a spot of redesign.

The Trust has teamed with nationwide architects Donald Insall Associates and Creative Heritage Consultants for the John Carr 300 Challenge.

Schools in Buxton have been invited to create lessons around Carr’s life - and encourage students to tackle a design project set for them by Donald Insalls’ architects.

A new design challenge to honour Buxton's most famous architect. Credit line required © National Portrait Gallery, London - John Carr by Sir William Beechey

The architects have created a drawing of The Crescent and Buxton Stables - with one important piece missing – the roof.

The iconic Devonshire Dome was added later to the Buxton Stables and therefore challengers are invited to design what an alternative may have looked like.

Stephen Owen, CEO of Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, said: “We want budding designers and architects of the future to let their imaginations run riot and create something exciting to go in its place. It could be strikingly modern, or influenced by architecture of the past; the choice is theirs.

“Our challenge celebrates the work of one of the North’s most respected sons and aims to encourage creativity and career aspirations in young people.”

Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust’s winners will see their designs go on show during the national Heritage Open Days festival in September and will be rewarded with prizes both for the individual and the participating schools.

Tony Barton, chairman of Donald Insall Associates, added: “We are specialist conservation architects and are proud to have worked on some of John Carr’s magnificent buildings.

“Wouldn’t it be marvellous if this project inspires only one young person to train as a conservation architect, who works with us in the future, especially on a John Carr building.”

There is still time for schools across the High Peak to sign up to the challenge.Email [email protected] to get involved.

