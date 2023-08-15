News you can trust since 1852
Buxton Civic Association warns of ‘increased flood risk’ if 116 homes are built at Hogshaw

The Buxton Civic Association has written a letter to High Peak Borough Council warning them there will be an increase of flooding if they approve a new development on Hogshaw for 116 homes.
By Lucy Ball
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST
Concerns have been raised by Buxton Civic Association regarding the planning application to build 116 homes at Hogshaw near Fairfield. Pic Jason ChadwickConcerns have been raised by Buxton Civic Association regarding the planning application to build 116 homes at Hogshaw near Fairfield. Pic Jason Chadwick
Concerns have been raised by Buxton Civic Association regarding the planning application to build 116 homes at Hogshaw near Fairfield. Pic Jason Chadwick

The action group, which was formed to protect the town’s built and natural environments, has written to the council over the controversial plans to build on Hogshaw.

A spokesperson for the Buxton Civic Association (BCA) says the council has been warned of a significant increase in flood risk in the town centre if Barratts Housing’s plan to build 116

dwellings at Hogshaw is approved.

The charity has also asked the council to explain why it appears to be breaking its own policy by not including a requirement for 30 per cent of the homes to be affordable.

The submitted application outlines plans for 81 three-bed homes, 24 four-bed and ten two-bed, and includes a financial assessment stating the development would not be viable if Barratt were to include any so-called affordable housing.

However, the land was earmarked for residential use in the Local Plan, adopted by the council seven years ago, provisionally allocating it for 124 new homes, 30 per cent of which would be affordable.And the BCA has asked what significant public benefits the council has demanded from the developers in exchange for allowing a scheme of its size to go ahead.

The letter said: “Buxton Civic Association expresses concern regarding the proposed development's potential to significantly increase flood risk for properties downstream, particularly those already located within a Flood Risk zone.”

Last month Friends of Hogshaw handed in a 300-strong petition to the council from local residents who fear an increase of flooding if the 13.5 acre site north of St Peter’s Church and Hogshaw Rec, and west of the new A6 roundabout is given the green light.

Developer Barratt has only factored in flooding mitigation plans for the actual site, not the surrounding area.

And in the past 50 years there has been major flooding downstream of the site in 1973, 1998, 2011 and 2019.

Other concerns raised by the BCA include the safety of neighbouring homeowners and workers as the former refuse tip is disturbed, and the need for an assessment of the area’s archaeology, which includes a Roman road.

