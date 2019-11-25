Buxton Christmas lights switch-on in pictures

Rain may have kept some away from the Buxton Christmas lights switch on but there was still a festive cheer in the air.

On Friday Cinderella’s Ugly Sister from Buxton Opera House’s pantomime, otherwise known as James Holmes from BBC’s Miranda, joined forces with High Peak Mayor Ed Kelly to bring Christmas cheer to the Pavilion Gardens.

High Peak Mayor Ed Kelly and panto star James Holmes turn on tyhe lights

The lights were switched-on by the bandstand and this year Father Christmas made a special appearance on the roof of the Conservatory.

James, who is now a regular in Buxton as this is his fifth panto at the Opera House was full of praise for the town and said: “I love the friendly café at Fiveways.

“I also love it when it snows here, it’s so beautiful, especially when the panto is on.”

Christmas fair in the Octogon

He also said he loves the exploring the surrounding countryside on his days off from the panto. Prior to the switch-on he went and did a meet and greet and had quite a few people come up and say hello, which was he said was nice.

Pupils from Buxton Community School and St Anne’s Catholic Voluntary Academy performed from 5.30pm, and Fairfield Band played after the switch-on.

The Grand Bazaar returned to the Octagon from 2pm and gave shoppers a chance to get some Christmas gifts, tasty treats and mulled wine.

Fairfield Band entertain the crowd

The Buxton Lions’ Santa’s Grotto welcomed children once again on the stage in the Octagon Hall and there was also a face painter and children’s rides on the Promenade to keep the little ones happy.