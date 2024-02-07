Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Valley CiDS Lighthouse Charity Shop has been part of the Spring Gardens community for the past 12 years.

The transformation of the shop was part of the repair and reinstatement of historic shop fronts in Buxton town centre, restoring them back to their former glory, through the Buxton Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) scheme.

The official opening took place on Friday February, 2 and was attended by the Deputy Leader of High Peak Borough Councillor, Damien Greenhalgh who helped to reopen the shop, as well as Ian Tannahill CEO of Valley CiDS, the property landlord Phil Bradbury of Fairfield Building Supplies and the architect James Darwent of Darwent Architecture.

Cllr Damien Greenhalgh, shop owner Phil Bradbury and Lighthouse CEO Ian Tannahill celebrate the renovationof the Lighthouse shop on Spring Gardens. Photo Jason Chadwick

Ian Tannahill said: “As a charity we are delighted that our Lighthouse Charity Shop premises at Spring Gardens Buxton was successfully awarded a Buxton Heritage Action Zone grant to reinstate its historic shop front.“The new shop front is simply stunning and has exceeded all our expectations.

“We look forward to many more years in our newly transformed shop serving the community of Buxton and generating funds to support children, young people, and families through charitable projects.”

Valley CiDS is a children and youth charity across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire which supports families and provides a range of activities, along with out-of-school clubs as well providing an alternative education provision, for young people who have disengaged with learning or are struggling to access mainstream education.

Philip Bradbury has transformed the outside of the shop back to its 1930’s style in consultation with Valley CiDS, and the restyling of the shop complements the theme of selling vintage and retro pre-loved goods.

The newly restored facade of the Lighthouse shop on Spring Gardens. Photo Jason Chadwick

Councillor Greenhalgh added: “We’re all delighted with this fantastic project.

“The Council’s Buxton HAZ project is all about respecting our past whilst ensuring we’re looking to the future, bringing people back by revitalising our town centres through both how they look and feel and what they offer to residents, visitors, and shoppers.