The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) store on Spring Gardens opened its doors on October 24 2014. Since then it has generated over £980,798 worth of sales for the charity, funding more than 570 vital missions.

The DLRAA crews carry out an average of five rescue missions a day and within minutes, they can be on the ground delivering lifesaving care at road traffic collisions, sports events, and industrial accidents or for medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest, stroke, or accidents in the home.

The vital service gives people the very best chance of survival and recovery, so funding from stores like the Buxton boutique is essential.

The Buxton DLRAA shop is celebrating its eighth anniversary

Over the eight years, the store has received over 29,000 bags of donated goods, but it continues to require the support of the local community for further donations of new and preloved items as these donations continue to generate vital income for the charity.

Thanking the community for the fantastic seasonal donations already received, Store Manager, Michele commented: “The support we have received over the years has been wonderful, and I would like to thank the local community for shopping with us, it not only helps to save lives, but it also helps the environment.

“The winter stock is selling fast so we really would encourage as many as possible to continue to donate these important items to us.”

Each mission costs £1,700 so that the charity’s doctors and critical care paramedics can provide lifesaving care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The charity is celebrating its 15th anniversary of lifesaving service across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland in 2023. To help mark the milestone the charity is asking for supporters to send in any photos, footage or clippings, or share their stories to help showcase how well the service has developed over the years into the leading provider of pre-hospital critical care it is today.