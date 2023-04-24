The Buxton-based charity has been offered first refusal to buy the building and set themselves a target of raising the funds within two years.

Matthew Howarth, fundraising and events manager, said: “Since the pandemic we have seen a huge increase in the number of people accessing our counselling services.

“And if we are able to buy the building it means we will be able to expand our offering and help more people in need.”

Carly Barnes, Matthew Howarth and Rebecca Mills outside the Thomas Theyer Foundation shop on London Road which they are trying to raise funds for so they can purchase. Pic Jason Chadwick

The charity, which was set up following the death of Thomas in 2013, focuses on the physical and mental health of children and young people with special educational needs and those experiencing difficult life circumstances and their families.

In 2018 the foundation opened its sports and outdoor charity shop at 1, London Road, Buxton.

This unique shop has become a feature of the town and offers affordable sports and outdoor clothing and equipment. Above the shop, accessed by a separate entrance, is an apartment.

Matthew said: “Since we launched our counselling service in 2021 we have helped more than 100 children and young people and that number is only going to continue to grow.

Carly Barnes, Matthew Howarth and Rebecca Mills from the Thomas Theyer Foundation have launched a new campaign BOB - Buy Our Building and have set themselves a two year target of raising £175,000.Pic Jason Chadwick.

“We currently rent another space on the Market Place for our therapeutic services but if we could buy the building it not only secures the shop but also means all our services would be under one roof and we could expand upstairs and help more people.

“Without our service many of these children aged as young as six would not have received any mental health support locally.

“We have also created outdoor activities for over 300 children to help support mental health and wellbeing.”The foundation is looking for people to take on sponsored events to help raise the money.

Matthew said: “It's a lot of money, but if we can raise this it will make a huge difference to the young people in Buxton who need our help.”Anyone who would like to take on a challenge needs to email [email protected] or visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/TTFbuyourbuilding to make a donation.