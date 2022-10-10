Buxton charity honoured with tree from Queen's Green Canopy jubilee project

Six trees from the Queen’s Green Canopy `Tree of Trees’ will be gifted to Derbyshire and dedicated to county organisations and schools, including one for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

The hornbeam saplings were among 350 which formed the foliage of the beacon sculpture built in front of Buckingham Palace for the jubilee weekend in June, seen on television by an estimated global audience of more than 1billion people. The trees are being distributed to every county in the UK in proportion to their population.

Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis said: “Derbyshire is immensely privileged to be receiving the six trees and this will be a magnificent legacy for our county.

The Tree Of Trees pictured ahead of a special ceremony for the lighting of the principal beacon at Buckingham Palace in London on June 2, 2022 (Photo by Chris Jackson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are very grateful to the Derbyshire Lieutenancy for securing the trees for our county and are delighted the worthy recipients have been recognised in this way.”

The trees are to be officially planted at an event at Shipley Country Park later this month, and will form the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Coppice, in memory of Her Majesty The Queen, surrounding a seventh copper beech funded by the lieutenancy – one tree for each decade of her reign.

Lord-Lieutenant Elizabeth Fothergill, the monarch’s representative for the county, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the life and incredible contribution of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II can be celebrated in perpetuity at this wonderful coppice in the heart of Derbyshire.

“I feel sure it will be treasured by thousands of visitors who will be able to see the beautiful hornbeam trees flourish and grow, a permanent reminder of the joy of the platinum jubilee.”

Advertisement

One of the 350 plant pots will be presented to Buxton Mountain Rescue along with another sapling to be planted locally. (Photo by Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Buxton Mountain Rescue will receive the original aluminium pot embossed with Her Majesty’s cypher that held their tree, and a sapling of their own to plant themselves.

The other pots will go to Alfreton Park School, Derbyshire Children’s Homes, the Derbyshire Federation of Women’s Institutes, the Royal School for the Deaf in Derby and Landmarks College in Eckington.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a tree planting initiative created to mark the jubilee, thought to have see more than 1million trees planted so far in communities across the UK.

Advertisement