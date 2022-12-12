Buxton charity gets National Grid grant to serve warmth and food to community

The National Grid Community Matters Fund has awarded £9,300 to Zink to deliver a warm bank and food to the local community.

Paul Bohan from Zink commented: “This grant from means we can provide another member of staff over the winter to work specifically with those families who are struggling with energy costs, advise on methods of keeping costs down, support them with help from our fuel bank if needed, and provide a warm, welcoming place with nutritious food.

“Most of all, we can show that people care and that things can be done to sort out problems. Thank you to National Grid electricity distribution for providing funding at exactly the right time.”

Paul Bohan and his colleagues at Zink are welcoming anyone in need of warmth and food over the winter.

The Zink award is among £2.5million being shared among grassroots organisations and charities working to tackle fuel poverty, but comes just weeks after National Grid reported a 50 per cent increase in its half-year profits to £2.1billion.

The Community Matters Fund is part of National Grid’s efforts to support vulnerable customers through the cost-of-living crisis.

In all, around 300 grassroots organisations will benefit from the latest round of funding across the Midlands, South West and South Wales, adding to more than 100 groups which received fuel poverty grants earlier this year after making successful applications to the fund.

With this latest round of funding, applicants will also have access to a range of free training and energy efficiency advice materials which they can customise and share with the people they support.

Alison Sleightholm, regulation and corporate director at National Grid, said: “Tackling fuel poverty is an immediate and pressing priority for us. This year, we’re giving away a record amount to support our most vulnerable.

“We’re pleased to see the first community organisations, charities and local authorities being awarded their grants. Our multimillion-pound fund is supporting a wide range of worthwhile and ambitious projects which will benefit communities this winter and help families keep homes warm.”

Zink runs community activities, meals and support services throughout the week. For details, see zink.org.uk or visit the Clough Street headquarters.