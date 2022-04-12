Buxton Carnival royalty set to continue for another year

The last full well dressing festival and carnival in Buxton was in 2019 and organisers say the 2021 royalty will be keeping their crowns as they did not get to attend many carnivals last year.

Carnival royalty committee chair Maureen Kitchen said: "For the past couple of years everything has been up in the air, last year we only manged a private coronation for the queen and her attendants, and a small well dressing festival late in September.

“I’m so happy things are getting back to normal and we have a full carnival programme lined up for this year.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2021 Buxton Carnival Royalty will be reprising their roles for 2022. Picture Roger Beverley

“The girls who were last year’s royalty never got to go all the carnivals and the ceremony was done with reduced numbers and we felt they missed out on so much so we decided to allow them to keep their roles for this year.”

This year’s Carnival Queen is Lily Mae Borra, her rose bud is Lilly Flanagan, and the attendants are Marianna Mosley, Breanna Carruthers, Katie Thompson, Jessica Wilton and Isabelle Cartlidge.

Maureen has been involved with the carnival queen since 1975 when her daughter was a train bearer and is now the go-to person for all things carnival in the town.

Maureen said: “I love seeing the girls blossom.

"They join so nervous but throughout the year with carnivals and public appearances you can see them grow in confidence which is lovely.

“I really enjoy making the dresses too, that gives me a lot of pleasure to see the girls beaming on carnival day knowing I’ve had a part of keeping the tradition alive.”

The blessing of the wells and the recrowning of the queen will take place on Sunday July, 3.

The carnival queen will open the fair on the Market Place on Wednesday July, 6 and the carnival and parade of queens from various other carnivals will take place on Saturday July, 10.

Anyone who would like to help out with the carnival queens or any other aspect of the well dressing festival and carnival should visit https://buxtonwelldressing.co.uk/.