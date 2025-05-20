Extra funding and volunteers are urgently needed for Buxton Carnival day which is expected to be the busiest day of the year.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the popular carnival parade, road race, Buxton Festival & Fringe events, activities and events in the Pavilion Gardens and the funfair are expected to bring in the crowds.

This year Derbyshire County Council’s emergency planning officials have decided to look at the day as a single event – meaning an extensive list of safety requirements and regulations must now be met. Representatives from the numerous groups and organisations, often volunteer-led, who arrange the events have been meeting in order to make all the necessary arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new designation of the day means that more extensive cover is needed from 11am to 11pm on Saturday July, 12.

Buxton Carnival issues urgent plea for town’s ‘busiest day’ and needs help with volunteers and extra money to cover costs. Photo Jason Chadwick

Richard Lower, chair of Buxton Well Dressing Festival, speaking on behalf of the various organisations said: “The extended medical cover will cost £4,500 and while we have been able to secure some funding we still need to find £2,500.

“So any financial support that can be provided would be greatly appreciated.” Now the carnival committee is appealing to businesses and individuals to help support the day of celebrations by donating funds for the additional emergency medical cover needed and by volunteering to help on the day.

The designation of the day as a major event also means a number of additional volunteers are needed to help staff a major event emergency control room in Buxton Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard said: “In particular we are looking for people to help out with a couple of specific roles throughout the day.

“We need a recording officer to make a note of everything that happens, along with a communications officer to convey messages between the various activity organisers.”

Carnival Day, with the fair in higher Buxton as well as the Dog Show in the Pavilion Gardens in the morning followed by the road race then the parade and activities and the crowning of royalty in th afternoon brings thousands of people into town.

If you can help in any way, by making a donation, fundraising or volunteering on the day, please contact Richard Lower at [email protected].