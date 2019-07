There was a carnival atmosphere in Buxton on Saturday.

Thousands lined the streets to cheer on the colourful procession of floats, marching bands and wacky fancy dress characters as it made its way noisily through the town. The annual event is a highlight of the Buxton Well Dressing Festival. Photos by Anne Shelley.

Buxton Carnival parade. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Buxton Carnival parade. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Buxton Carnival parade. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Buxton Carnival parade. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more