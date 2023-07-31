Zara Figlio is relocating her new laser hair removal clinic. Pic Jason Chadwick

Zara Figlio got the keys to her new beauty room – The Rose Laser Rooms – on Hall Bank just months ago.

But now she has relocated to the High Street and is sharing a building with hairdressers at Lounge 41 and Peakaboo Boutique.

She said: “This is exciting for me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The space at Lounge 41 is really great and to have Peakboo Boutique upstairs as well I’m excited to be part of this girl gang.”

Zara, a former prison officer, was renting a space out of a podiatry and chiropody clinic and while she says it was a great start to her new career after moving up from Essex.

She says being in a more prominent location will help her attract more clients.

In the few months she has been open Zara’s personality and business attitude have already attracted calls to appear on podcasts and on networking walks with other High Peak businesses .

Advertisement

She said: “I’ve got Laura and Becky from the Laura and Becky podcast, based out of Chesterfield, coming over for some rose wine and laser treatments and we are going to have a laugh.

Advertisement

“I love how women are supporting women and building each other up and this feels like our moment to shine.

“My confidence has already grown so much and I’m excited to see what the future holds.

“This job and meeting new people is good for my soul.”