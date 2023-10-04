Buxton business and tearoom relocates to attract more trade
Shabby Chic Bits is a quirky gift shop and stocker of Frenchic paints and is run by Lynn Barraclough.
Last week Lynn made the move down the hill to Bridge Street.
She said: “I’ve jumped in at the deep end and it’s a big risk as my rent has doubled in the move but there just isn’t the footfall in Higher Buxton so this is the right choice for me.”Lynn was well known throughout the town for her love of vintage dresses and fabulous up dos.
However, she says during covid she lost her aunt and then with all the lockdowns she lost her mojo.
She said: “Everything seemed like too much effort so I stopped dressing up, I did have a licence to sell teas but stopped doing that as well.
“Also I had such a small shop so had to haul all the stock outside everyday just so people could get in and move around and I have arthritis and it was all becoming too much.
“But now the dresses are back and my smile is back and I feel like me again.”
The 53-year-old said when Flower For You became vacant she knew she had to act quickly and snapped it up.
“It’s such a wonderful space and I didnt’ realise how busy the centre of town really is.
“There are daily coaches coming into Buxton but people on those day trips never make it up the steep hill so even one week in I can already see a boost in trade numbers.”Being the closest shop to the bus driver change over point Lynn has offered the bus drivers a loyalty card for takeaway coffees which has proved popular already.
She said: “The difference in rent is a lot but I think will a greater footfall and the ability to have a little tea room will cover that difference easily so moving was the right choice.
“I’ve had so many people pop in and see me and I’ve met so many new faces as well it seems like everyone is happy I’m here in Bridge Street and I certainly am.”