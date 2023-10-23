News you can trust since 1852
Buxton boss bride bites back at cheating Married At First Sight husband

A Buxton woman who is appearing on E4’s Married At First Sight gave a speech to be proud of after she found out her husband was messaging another bride.
By Lucy Ball
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:59 BST
Bianca Petronzi shouted down cheating husband on Married at First Sight. Photo Channel 4Bianca Petronzi shouted down cheating husband on Married at First Sight. Photo Channel 4
Bianca Petronzi shouted down cheating husband on Married at First Sight. Photo Channel 4

Bianca Petronzi entered the TV experiment earlier in the month when she married stranger JJ.

However, it quickly became clear that JJ was not that into the Buxton business woman.

In recent episodes JJ has been texting another bride, Ella.

Things all came to a head during last night’s dinner party when Bianca found out about the goings on.

Addressing both JJ and Ella she said: “You are not really a girl’s girl if you go for other people’s men.

“I’ve just heard you have been texting consistently and I think you are both disgusting.

“You had the opportunity to be honest with you and you didn’t.

“You’re a liar and you’re a liar.

“I don’t want to hear your little speech.”

When husband JJ tried to apologise she snapped back and told him he was not sorry.

She questioned him on his behaviour and asked why he asked for something different from the experts who pair the couples together if he knows he had a type and his response was ‘he wanted to try’.

The 29-year-old who has been single for a decade after a traumatic relationship with a previous boyfriend was obviously angered by his answer.

She said: “So I’m just a try?

“I’m not your second option.

“You’ve been disrespectful and you’ve hurt people’s feelings and you’re not sorry.

“I’m done.”

