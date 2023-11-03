A Buxton beautician is a finalist for two top national awards, one for her work with eyebrows and another could see her named beautician of the year.

Paige Whitehead owns and runs Foxie and has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the ‘Best For Brows’ category. The 27-year-old is also up for the prestigious Beautician of the Year award.

She said: “I am over the moon to have been selected as a finalist for not just one but two awards. Coming from a small town, having this kind of recognition is amazing and I’m so proud of how far myself and the salon have come over the last eight years. It’s been a wild ride, especially during Covid but I absolutely adore my job and getting to see new and familiar faces every day and give people the brows of their dreams.”

Paige’s journey started at college doing beauty and then she worked out of the Francessco Salon but grew so much she needed to open her own salon. She said: “I’m now in my second salon on Hardwick Street as I outgrew my first place and to think I’ve only been doing this for ten years I’m so proud of my journey.

Paige Whitehead of Foxie, finalist in two beauty awards. Photo Jason Chadwick

“I have such a passion for brows and am constantly working on new ways to enhance them and bringing new treatments to the town - usually before any other salon/brow tech in the area. I pride myself on always being up to date with the latest trends and being able to offer anything my clients’ desire.”

And her work has certainly caught the attention of the judges of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards as she is now up for beautician of the year. She said: “I can’t quite believe it. To win would mean the world to me and be the recognition of all the hard work I have done for the last ten years.”