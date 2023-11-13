Buxton-based community support charity Connex is celebrating 40 years of making a difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Originally a centre for the jobless during the high unemployment of the 1980s, it has transformed itself—and the lives of many locals— by creating an organisation which now provides transport, help, advice and support to 3,000 people, young and old alike across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales, with more than 250 volunteers giving up 26,500 hours of their time each year for those in need.

Connex provides a wide range of services including supporting people with long-term health conditions in their own homes, transport to and from hospital, carers to sit overnight with the elderly, help for children with additional needs, home maintenance and wellbeing advice and support.

But not enough people across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales know about the history and the amazing scope and reach of Connex Community Support. In June 1982 High Peak Borough Council set up Buxton and High Peak Centre for the Unemployed. This led to the creation in November 1983 of Buxton and High Peak Volunteer Bureau, with Zan Hurst as its first manager and a brief to provide volunteering opportunities primarily, but not exclusively, for the unemployed.

Referrals often came from Social Services and volunteers were sought to offer befriending, coffee mornings for the elderly, transport, provision for children with a disability – and even a puppet workshop, a pottery workshop, keep fit, meals on wheels, gardening, riding for disabled people and a toy library.

The Bureau moved in 1987 from Belmont Terrace to its current home on Eagle Parade, and its name changed over the years to the Volunteer Centre, then to Voluntary and Community Services Peaks and Dales (VCSPD) and finally to Connex Community Support.

“I am extremely proud of what has been achieved by everyone who has been involved in the organisation over the past 40 years,” said Gill Geddes, Chief Executive. “The foresight, energy and enthusiasm of the founding trustees, staff and volunteers began something quite amazing. Connex has grown to help many thousands of people to overcome challenges, achieve their goals and live more fulfilled and independent lives. This would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the communities in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales. We look forward to the next 40 years.”

Connex makes connections which make lives better. Service users have said: “When I eat alone, the food doesn’t taste of anything. Having a befriender has changed that.” and “Simple things make a big difference – I am now able to stay in my own home.”

With offices in Buxton and Ashbourne, Connex helps people in need across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales to live independent, safer and more fulfilled lives in their communities, mostly through the support of volunteers, but also thanks to Connex’s care staff team who provide personal care and independent living support to around 100 clients.Connex now has 82 staff, including 51 care staff, plus ten trustees. Its annual turnover of nearly £2m is derived from service contracts, grants, service charges, fundraising and donations Every year Connex’s volunteer drivers donate an average of 7,050 hours, covering 91,600 miles for 13,100 passenger journeys. The average age of passengers is 72.

Tina Sullivan, Chair of Connex, said: “It is thanks to our volunteers, clients and staff that it has remained so successful and respected. Although the organisation has seen many changes and challenges over the years, it has continued to develop and stay true to its values.

“Many of Connex’s services are dependent on the support of volunteers, and we urgently need more volunteer drivers, befrienders and Home from Hospital volunteers. If you would like to find out how more about volunteering with Connex and help make a difference to the lives of people in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales, do get in touch.”

See https://connex.org.uk for more info, or for Buxton email: [email protected] or phone 01298 23970. For Ashbourne email: [email protected] or phone 01335 348600.