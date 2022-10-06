Buxton Athletics Club member runs London Marathon in six different decades

Angela Bent turned 70 at the end of September and as the date of the London Marathon changed from April to October this year it means she has run the 26.2miles around London in six different decades.

She said: “It’s quite an achievement and one when I did my first marathon at 29 I never thought I’d get to.”

Angela’s first London Marathon was in 1981, and since then she has taken part in the event in every decade, with her latest participation seeing her crossing the finish line of last Sunday’s event while in her 70s.

Angela Bent has run the London Marathon in her 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s

She said: “There is nothing quite like it.

"When I did my first race it was a very different experience and on some parts of the route hardly any crowds.

"Now there are people along all parts of the race cheering you on, handing out sweets and playing music from their gardens or balconies – it’s just wonderful.”

Angela Bent has completed 20 marathons all over the world, here she is running the London Marathon in 2000.

Angela got involved with her first marathon after husband, Chris, also from Buxton Athletics Club invited her to take part.

She said: “Over the years there have been some very special races, one in particular was when I ran with my two daughters and my son as well as my husband.

"That will be a race that I remember forever."

Angela trains on the Peak District fells and says it is very different to running in the capital.

Angela Bent running the London Marathon in 2003

She said: “You go there knowing no one but the shared experience brings everyone together and you leave as family. You are all willing each other to keep going and find that extra motivation to keep going.”Angela is a keen runner and as well as running the London Marathon on October 2, she has also recently taken part in the Chatsworth 10k.

Previously Angela, from Matlock, has raised money for the Brain Tumour Trust in memory of her brother, but this year, after applying late, she ran for the London Pride Brewery charity, where her son works.

She added: “I like running, I enjoy it.

“I don’t know if I’ll still be running in my 80s but I’m grateful to have my health and the strength to run now.”

Angela Bent ran the London Marathon with all her family one year.