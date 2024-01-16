Buxton & Leek College is opening an all-new “industry skills” bistro at its Buxton campus in the Devonshire Dome which will become a training ground for the head chefs of tomorrow.

The new bistro, Harpurs Bistro, will connect culinary students to the College’s past at High Peak Catering College which was based in Harpur Hill.

Food will be freshly cooked and prepared in industry kitchens by dedicated catering students, ready to showcase their high-quality culinary skills.

In anticipation of the grand opening, which will be early 2024, BLC has been in touch with some High Peak Catering College alumni.

Richard Smith, now a consultant on varying hospitality projects, said: “I think it’s great that BLC is opening a commercial bistro and consulting with past students from High Peak Catering College who are now in the industry.

“I loved my time at High Peak College, it was a fantastic place to learn and develop, with amazing lecturers and the most wonderful fellow students.”

The opening of Harpurs Bistro will first see two exclusive private events. The first will be an opportunity for High Peak College Alumni to join together and reminisce, whilst celebrating the opening of the Bistro.

The second will be a chance to celebrate Buxton & Leek College’s long-serving staff and the incredible contribution they have made to the College over the years.

Harpurs Bistro is anticipated to be open to the public in early 2024 so people near and far can experience the best in contemporary dining in the spectacular Devonshire Dome.

The bistro will be student-led, so from booking to service, BLC students will deliver the highest standards in Hospitality and Catering for your dining experience. Harpurs Bistro will provide opportunities for full-time students and apprentices to practice in an exceptional hospitality setting, learning from tutors with outstanding skills and experience. BLC is excited to welcome the first of their students through the doors and will be soon announcing the launch of their new (technical) T Level catering qualification which carries the highest UCAS points, for those that are prepared to reach the required standards of excellence.