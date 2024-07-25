Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton and Leek College has been awarded a gold accreditation for its hospitality and catering provision for the newly opened Harpurs Bistro.

The award, from the People 1st International, commends the venue as being perfect for training up the next generation of chefs.

Andy Doyle from People First said: “The building and facilities at Buxton and Leek College provide an inspiring location for the next generation of chefs and hospitality professionals to develop their knowledge and skills.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Supported by the strong links with local industry, the lecture team clearly recognise the importance of exposing their students to a variety of experiences and opportunities to help them understand the diverse careers possible within the hospitality industry.

The new training restaurant - Harpurs Bistro - at Buxton and Leek College is going from strength to strength with latest award. Photo Buxton and Leek College

“We are sure that being recognised by People 1st International’s industry panel will help them to increase these links and widen the opportunities further.

“The re-opening of the training restaurant, Harpurs Bistro, which is a true reflection of industry in look, feel and approach, provides a real commercial experience for students to hone their skills, and we are looking forward to working with the team to help them to continue to develop and grow their offer over the coming years.”

The student-led commercial restaurant was opened in January 2024 as a training centre for apprentices and students on full-time study programmes.

Both the look and the feel of the restaurant reflect the now shut but hugely successful Harpur Hill education facility by which the new bistro’s name was inspired.

The award will sit alongside the AA Highly Commended College Rosette that Buxton and Leek College received recently.

As well as the highly sought-after accolade, which only 10 per cent of the country’s restaurants manage to achieve, Harpurs has also been awarded its 5 STAR Food Safety rating, making it a perfect setting to train to the highest standards of hospitality.

Oliver Curl team leading apprentice recently represented BLC at World Skills at Hull College, where he competed against students from around the globe on various dishes added: “Harpurs has given me an opportunity to showcase my industry skills to both the public, staff, and my peers in a stunning facility within the college.”