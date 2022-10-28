Buxton and High Peak Samaritans volunteer takes to the skies to raise money for charity

Jill Pearson has been a volunteer with Buxton and High Peak Samaritans for the past 12 years and is currently Interim Branch Director.

And while everyone at the charity knows Jill is passionate about the work Samaritans do, it was only recently they discovered that she is also an adrenalin junkie, with a penchant for balloon rides, flying gliders and zip wiring.

Now Jill has found a way to combine those two passions after taking part in her first parachute jump last Saturday, at the age of 73.

Jill in mid flight with her instructor

She said: “I had always been tempted to do a parachute jump but the impact of rising costs on our local Samaritans branch finances has highlighted an urgent need to boost our fundraising efforts. Getting people to sponsor my jump gave me the final bit of motivation I needed to take the leap. Literally!”

Jill made the jump over Langar Airfield, near Nottingham, on Saturday afternoon.

“The freefall part was pretty scary, but once the parachute opened up and I was able to relax a little and enjoy the experience,” she added.

Safely back on the ground

The challenges that the Buxton & High Peak Samaritans branch is facing are no different to those confronted by households throughout the country – rising rent and energy bills. Ironically these pressures, which challenge the Samaritans’ ability to remain open and available to callers, are the same ones that are driving increasing numbers of people into despair, to a point where Samaritans’ services are needed more than ever.

The branch is entirely reliant on its own fundraising efforts. Jill added: “I’m so grateful to all the people who have already made a donation. These contributions are hugely valuable to the running of our branch.”

If you, too, would like to donate to Buxton & High Peak Samaritans, please go to www.samaritans.org/branches/buxton.

