Buxton Advertiser campaign for female quarry worker statue reaches £4,000 target

The campaign was launched in May, with the target now being exceeded thanks to a £1,600 donation from the Satterthwaite Bequest, the biggest single donation received.

This means the same artist who created the statue of Jack the Lime Worker can now create a new statue for Grin Low Woods, which is owned and run by Buxton Civic Association, to honour the female quarry workers of the town’s past and present.

The fundraising target for a female quarry worker statue in Grin Low Woods has been reached. Buxton Civic Association members with William Hartley from the Satterthwaite Bequest and Louise Cooper, Editor of the Buxton Advertiser

The Satterthwaite Bequest has been making small donations to groups and activities around the town for many years but the grant for the new sculpture is the biggest single contribution it has made in many years.

William Hartley is a trustee for the bequest which gifts out the fortunes left from three sisters who wanted to continue to help the borough of Buxton after they died.

Explaining why the bequest made such a large donation to the campaign, he said: “The sisters were great believers in helping others.

"They were very compassionate, they lived through the Suffragette movement and did lots to help emancipated women so they would be thrilled to know that a statue is being created to honour women of Buxton.”

Mission to help people

The sisters grew up in London but moved to Buxton after the death of their father so they could be closer to their grandfather who was the vicar in Disley for 50 years.

Letitia, Maud and Mary Satterthwaite lived on Green Lane between 1916 and 1986 and even though they came from family money they made it their mission to help people while they were alive.

During the war when food was rationed the trio made sure all the local dogs were well fed and looked after with supplies of meat.

William said: “Although they were very well connected in society they chose not to be seen at the Opera House all the time and spent many a day walking through Grin Low Woods with their dogs and up to Solomon’s Temple.

"For them the woods were where they felt most comfortable so it really is fitting that the statue is going to be put up in the same woods to honour women of the past, present and future.

"This is their biggest tribute to the area and a wonderful lasting legacy to empower women.”

Tribute

The statue will shine a light on the women quarry workers of the past who stepped up during the world wars as well as those who worked the land hundreds of years ago when lime was quarried in small cottage industries.

It will also be for the women of today who are still making equally important contributions in all aspects of quarrying and the wider mineral products industry.

Buxton Civic Association (BCA) has always wanted to install a female statue to honour the women who have worked in the area’s quarries but has not been able to raise the funds so far.

Now the total has been reached, Lucy Marsden, a voluntary director for BCA said: “We were absolutely delighted to hear the wonderful news that The Satterthwaite Bequest were supporting the campaign.

"The generosity of local people, organisations, businesses and now this local trust has just been incredible.

"This new sculpture will capture the true history of the industrial heritage of Buxton and celebrate the future of women in the quarrying industry.

"On behalf of BCA thank you to everyone for your support and especially to the Buxton Advertiser for coming up with the idea for this fundraiser and for working tirelessly throughout this campaign.”

Donations

Other donations have come from Tarmac, the Institute of Quarrying and the National Stone Centre as well as so many from various members of the public.

Advertiser Editor Louise Cooper added: “I cannot express how grateful I am to the Satterthwaite Bequest for this very generous donation, which has seen us hit our fundraising target.

“It’s particularly fitting that this donation from the Satterthwaite Bequest came because of three ladies who were passionate about championing women in our town.

"To get to this point just a few months after launching our campaign is fantastic but we couldn't have done it without all the support we have received from local people, businesses and groups.

"Now that all the money is in place, we'll be having discussions with the Buxton Civic Association and the sculptor about how the new statue will look and where it will be located in Grin Low Woods.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has given a donation to this campaign, or supported us in helping to spread the word, or sharing their stories with us.

"We are so grateful and are proud to have helped Buxton Civic Association realise their dream of getting a female companion for Jack."