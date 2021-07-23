Busy summer for Combs Brownies

The girls have been taking part in an environmental activity which extends throughout the summer holidays. As part of this, they have made butterfly feeders, litter picked around the village and reservoir, and discovered ways to help protect the environment.

Wide Games have been enjoyed, as well as crafts including making and flying kites and aeroplanes, Father's Day gifts, painting and outdoor collages. Seeds have been planted and nurtured, gardens designed and marshmallows toasted.

A cricket taster session was fun, organised by the County at Buxton, and a picnic in Combs also took place, when the Brownies learnt some of the area’s history.

A member of Combs Brownies abseiling at Miller's Dale

The girls abseiled from Millers Dale Viaduct and received a certificate for their achievement. Three Brownies asked for sponsorship for charity: two chose medical charities, and one chose an animal charity and between them they raised £500 from their abseil.

Woodcraft, including fire-lighting and den making, together with a careful look at the beauty of trees was also a lovely summer meeting.

When not out-and-about, Combs Brownies meet in Combs Village Hall on Wednesday evenings. Girls come from the surrounding area: Whaley Bridge, Kettleshulme, Chinley, Dove Holes, Chapel, as well as Combs.

The group is now recruiting for September and any parent with a girl aged 7 - 10 is welcome to register either on the girlguiding website (under Combs Brownies) or phone 01298 812053. If under 7 years of age they may register for the waiting list.