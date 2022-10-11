Busy programme of events on the horizon for Fairfield WI

The September meeting of Fairfield WI began with a minute's silence in memory of the Queen (Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The holiday weekend in Dundee was a great success, members were pleased to hear.

Many activities are planned for the WI group before Christmas. These include the luncheon club meet at the Beehive in Combs on November 17, singing for fun on October 18, armchair yoga on November 1 and the Christmas dinner on November 29.

Many members are also looking forward to the coach trip to Chester Christmas markets.

Pat Hall will be the speaker at the meeting in October, known already to many members. The guest for September was Melanie who demonstrated the making of a delicious beetroot and pear

chutney. She also brought along a huge selection of her own brand of chutneys, jams etc.

The raffle was won by Leslie.